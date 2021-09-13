Teacher arrested for country concert brawl

Kai Porter
Updated: September 13, 2021 05:12 PM
Created: September 13, 2021 04:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 has learned the man accused of assaulting another man during a county music concert in Albuquerque two weeks ago is a teacher.
Deputies arrested 24-year-old Joshua Romero and charged him with aggravated battery with great bodily harm, which is a felony.
According to a criminal complaint – Romero is one of 3 to 5 men who rushed the victim in the parking lot of Isleta Amphitheater following the Dierks Bentley concert and "began throwing beer cans, bottles and punching him repeatedly."
Court documents show the victim was beaten so severely he briefly lost consciousness and was bleeding from his head.
The criminal complaint said the victim and witnesses identified Romero as one of the attackers when "several of them pointed out a heavy-set individual with a mullet haircut, walking approximately 100 yards from our location, wearing khaki shorts."
According to the Las Vegas City Schools website, Joshua Romero is listed on the staff page as a teacher at Memorial Middle School.
Superintendent Larryssa Archuleta had no comment Monday.
