Teacher at Bernalillo Middle School receives rare award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials with Voya Financial had a big surprising waiting for a teacher at Bernalillo Middle School. Maria Miller won the Voya Unsung Heroes Award for 2019.

"I was pretty surprised that I had to be here to help pass out awards for the kids," Miller said. "I was up at the high school getting ready for literacy night tomorrow night, so I rushed back to come help, and then, bam!"