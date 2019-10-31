Teacher at Bernalillo Middle School receives rare award

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 31, 2019 07:55 AM
Created: October 31, 2019 07:51 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials with Voya Financial had a big surprising waiting for a teacher at Bernalillo Middle School. Maria Miller won the Voya Unsung Heroes Award for 2019.
"I was pretty surprised that I had to be here to help pass out awards for the kids," Miller said. "I was up at the high school getting ready for literacy night tomorrow night, so I rushed back to come help, and then, bam!"
Each year, teachers across the country apply to get one out of 50 Voya grants. Each grant is worth $2,000, and the top winners could even get more than that.
Voya has providing over $5 million over the years for innovative projects. Miller had wanted to renovate the courtyard at the school to become an "Outdoor Learning Environment."
"This is a special award for word because I actually attended this school," said Mario Torres, a financial advisor with Voya. "So it's great to give back to the community where I live and where I grew up."
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company