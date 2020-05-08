Teacher creates virtual activity, based on TV show, to keep kids engaged

Tessa Mentus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Inspired by the TV show "Masked Singer," a group of educators came up with a way to keep their students engaged.
Allie Bailey, a teacher at John Baker Elementary in Albuquerque, came up with the "Masked Reader."
"I proposed it to my team, and they were like, 'yes, let's do it.' And, so I researched some ideas on how staff members could record their videos, try to give them lots of options and post it to staff, and I think we have over like 20 videos now from different staff members," Bailey said.
The teachers disguised themselves as gorillas, emojis, cats, chickens, and recorded themselves reading some of their favorite books, poems or short stories.
Some teachers even used a voice disguiser to make it even more difficult for the kids to figure out who was behind the mask.
Bailey said parents even had a fun time figuring it out.
"We knew that in order for our students to really feel like this was still their home their community, we needed to continue to reach out and do things that were fun and different just for them," she said.
