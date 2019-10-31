Teacher vacancies in New Mexico drop but shortage remains | KOB 4
Teacher vacancies in New Mexico drop but shortage remains

The Associated Press
Created: October 31, 2019 06:11 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Teacher vacancies in New Mexico have dropped, but school districts are still struggling to fill open positions.
    
KVIA-TV reports a 2019 New Mexico Educator Vacancy study recently found that teacher vacancies have declined around 13%. However, the report also found that school districts in Las Cruces, Gadsden, Deming and Hatch Valley saw a 59% jump in vacancies.
    
The report was compiled the Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation & Policy Center at New Mexico State University. Researchers collected data from public schools throughout the state.
    
The state currently has a total of 1,054 educator vacancies, including the 644 teacher vacancies. Last year's report found 1,173 total educator vacancies.

