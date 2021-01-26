Teachers are not being moved up in vaccine distribution plan

Patrick Hayes
Updated: January 26, 2021 05:55 PM
Created: January 26, 2021 05:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Local school districts will ultimately decide whether they want to offer hybrid learning staring Feb. 8.
The governor announced during her State of the State address that her administration had been working with health officials, school leaders and unions to come up with a plan to safely reopen schools to in-person learning.
However, even though schools will be allowed to reopen, teachers will not be moved up in the vaccination distribution plan. They remain in the 1B category. But teachers who are 75 years or older or those with underlying conditions are eligible to receive the vaccine right now. Health care staff at schools are also eligible to receive the vaccine.
Ryan Stewart, secretary of the New Mexico Public Education Department, said each district can decide wither it opens before teachers get their vaccine.
"We know that there are different sentiments about this in different communities, and we respect that different districts and different schools might make different decisions about when they might go back with vaccines in mind," he said.
