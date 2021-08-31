Teachers union starts petition calling for classroom air conditioners to be fixed

Brittany Costello
Updated: August 31, 2021 05:32 PM
Created: August 31, 2021 04:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The heat in some APS classrooms is reportedly out of control. Problems with cooling and heating seem to pop up every year throughout the district, and APS is more than aware.
"It's kind of like baindaid solutions onto our units to get them to work," said Dr. Gabriella Duran Blakey, the interim chief operations officer at APS. "That's why some of our schools for two months will be running great, and they'll be like, 'it broke again.'"
However, Ellen Bernstein, the president of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation, says it is time to actually fix those problems.
"It's worse this year than it ever has been. People are wearing masks and that really compounds the issue," Bernstein said.
The ATF published a petition calling on teachers to take a stand and demand action. APS officials said they are working on solutions, buying fans and portable systems in the meantime.
APS officials said it's about more than the money though – the district had 53 HVAC techs three years ago, and right now they have seven. There's also been a huge disruption in the supply chain. Officials said a complete overhaul would cost the district around $120 million.
"What we're really trying to do is swap out and upgrade units at several of the schools that have the oldest of facilities," Blakey said.
That's the plan for some of the federal pandemic dollars, since APS is receiving $230 million. So far, they have plans to dedicate $20 million to those needed repairs.
"We have this opportunity," Bernstein said. "We've never had this opportunity. We've had cuts after cuts after cuts at APS, not just for parts, but for people. We have this federal funding, we have an opportunity to make it better, starting now."
However, it's up for discussion. APS officials are holding town halls to discuss that funding.
In addition to that petition, the ATF will also be releasing a survey to ask teachers how they want those federal dollars spent and what they think of the district's plan.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company