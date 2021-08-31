Teachers union starts petition calling for classroom air conditioners to be fixed

The ATF published a petition calling on teachers to take a stand and demand action. APS officials said they are working on solutions, buying fans and portable systems in the meantime.

APS officials said it's about more than the money though – the district had 53 HVAC techs three years ago, and right now they have seven. There's also been a huge disruption in the supply chain. Officials said a complete overhaul would cost the district around $120 million.

"What we're really trying to do is swap out and upgrade units at several of the schools that have the oldest of facilities," Blakey said.

That's the plan for some of the federal pandemic dollars, since APS is receiving $230 million. So far, they have plans to dedicate $20 million to those needed repairs.

"We have this opportunity," Bernstein said. "We've never had this opportunity. We've had cuts after cuts after cuts at APS, not just for parts, but for people. We have this federal funding, we have an opportunity to make it better, starting now."

However, it's up for discussion. APS officials are holding town halls to discuss that funding.

In addition to that petition, the ATF will also be releasing a survey to ask teachers how they want those federal dollars spent and what they think of the district's plan.