Teaching residency programs aims to address APS teacher shortage

If the student teachers complete their residency, they will get a guaranteed job with APS.

Teachers in the program will also receive their teaching license and 24 credits toward a master's degree.

CNM also offers a program to train and mentor special education teachers.

CNM's Special Education Teacher Training (SETT) program requires future teachers to co-teach for one semester with a Master Teacher before being placed in their own classroom.

APS still needs 28 elementary school teachers, 17 middle school teachers, 10 high school teachers and 100 special education teachers.

ATRP is currently accepting applications for their third cohort class. The application deadline is in January 2020.

