Teal pumpkins signal allergy-friendly Halloween stops

Both mothers are co-directors of the Anaphylactic Food Allergy Support New Mexico. It’s an alliance of people who have severe food allergies, and they offer resources to help families on a daily basis.

"There's a lot of stress and emotional worry that comes along when you're taking care of kids with food allergies,” said Sinclair.

To make Halloween less stressful, they hope homeowners will join the Teal Pumpkin Project. It was started in 2012 by a food allergy mother, and it was later picked up by the Food Allergy Research and Education organization.

If a house has a teal pumpkin, it means it's food allergy-friendly. Kids can get anything from pencils, to glow sticks or any other toys that are non-life threatening.

Foodallergy.org has a map available of all the houses registered to have a teal pumpkin. Parents can type in their zip code and find a food allergy-friendly neighborhood near them.

Homeowners who want to give out non-food items can also add their location.