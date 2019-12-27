Tech goof: Woman records herself instead of marriage proposal

"My camera phone wasn't working well enough so I said ‘Let me have your phone Amber and I'll take some film,’” Susan said. “I couldn't figure out how to work it and I'm taking a selfie of myself and I realize I'm filming myself instead of them and I'm laughing and we're all laughing and I guess I'm not very good at photography.”

Even before his proposal, Ben said there were other challenges.

"Well, first off the light wasn't as good as I had hoped,” he said.

In the end, the couple said the selfie video made the proposal more memorable.

"People have asked about it. I feel like that's kind of our relationship. Something wacky and random," Amber Griego said. "It's the perfect start to this."

When asked if the couple would hire Susan to be their wedding photographer they said—probably not.