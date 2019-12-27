Tech goof: Woman records herself instead of marriage proposal

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A man who was ready to tie the knot with his girlfriend of three years asked his future mother-in-law to capture the moment he got down on one knee, but instead she recorded something else.
Benjamin Steele Bacon decided he wanted to set the scene at the Albuquerque Biopark.
"Penguins, between me and Amber, are kind of a thing so I figured so why not just do it and the penguin exhibit,” Ben said.
Amber’s mom Susan Griego was designated to take the couple’s picture and record Ben popping the big question, but some technical difficulties resulted in Susan recording a selfie.
"My camera phone wasn't working well enough so I said ‘Let me have your phone Amber and I'll take some film,’” Susan said. “I couldn't figure out how to work it and I'm taking a selfie of myself and I realize I'm filming myself instead of them and I'm laughing and we're all laughing and I guess I'm not very good at photography.”
Even before his proposal, Ben said there were other challenges.
"Well, first off the light wasn't as good as I had hoped,” he said.
In the end, the couple said the selfie video made the proposal more memorable.
"People have asked about it. I feel like that's kind of our relationship. Something wacky and random," Amber Griego said. "It's the perfect start to this."
When asked if the couple would hire Susan to be their wedding photographer they said—probably not.
