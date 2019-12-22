Tech help for the holidays: hire an Albuquerque teen

“It's particularly important over the holiday, not only because of the desire to connect to your loved ones, but also because a lot of people get new gifts around the holidays and a lot of them are often electronics, tech devices,” she said.

Teeniors offers one-on-on, individualized coaching sessions to senior citizens or to anyone who wants to learn more about technology.

Tess Reynolds is one of the coaches for Teeniors. She says helping people figure out how to connect through technology is well worth it.

“This month I met this woman who never really worked with a phone, she was so new to it she couldn't even turn on the phone,” Reynolds said. “I think one of the best moments was to help her, to be able to show her how she can connect to her family again.”

