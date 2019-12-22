Tech help for the holidays: hire an Albuquerque teen

Grace Reader
Updated: December 22, 2019 10:38 PM
Created: December 22, 2019 10:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A local business that employs tech savvy teens is teaching senior citizens how to navigate their way around the latest tech.
Trish Lopez founded Teeniors after experiencing a problem that many people who grew up with technology can relate to.
“My brothers and I have always wished that we could just kind of send a kid over there to help her recover her password or whatever it is, restart the computer, so Teeniors was born in 2015 as a result of that,” Lopez said.
Lopez said the holidays increase the desire for people to learn how to use new devices they may have received as gifts.
“It's particularly important over the holiday, not only because of the desire to connect to your loved ones, but also because a lot of people get new gifts around the holidays and a lot of them are often electronics, tech devices,” she said.
Teeniors offers one-on-on, individualized coaching sessions to senior citizens or to anyone who wants to learn more about technology.
Tess Reynolds is one of the coaches for Teeniors. She says helping people figure out how to connect through technology is well worth it.
“This month I met this woman who never really worked with a phone, she was so new to it she couldn't even turn on the phone,” Reynolds said. “I think one of the best moments was to help her, to be able to show her how she can connect to her family again.”
For more information about Teeniors, click here.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company