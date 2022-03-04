Teen accused of downtown Albuquerque shooting released with GPS ankle monitor

Santillane’s attorney, and the father of the girl involved in the incident, told the judge they believe she could’ve been kidnapped if Santillanes was not there.

"He [Abeyta] is a predator from day one they started dating," said Michael Montoya. "She was physically scared of him mentally and everything, and if Antonio wasn't there that day, honestly I wouldn't know where my daughter is."

Prosecutors say surveillance video of the incident shows the victim did not approach Santillanes before shots were fired, and asked the court to disregard any claim of self-defense.

Judge Bruce Fox said the teen’s cooperation with authorities, and a lack of criminal record were reasons he agreed to release Santillanes before his trial.

"This was not just the defendant acting aggressively towards others, and based on his lack of any kind of criminal history, I feel like the court can fashion conditions that we can keep the community safe,” said judge Fox.

Santillanes will be required to wear an ankle monitor.