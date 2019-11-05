Teen accused of killing Sandia High student to be held pending trial | KOB 4
Teen accused of killing Sandia High student to be held pending trial

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 05, 2019 05:16 PM
Created: November 05, 2019 05:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A judge ruled to hold Izaiah Garcia in jail pending trial.

Garcia is accused of killing Sean Markey, 17, at a homecoming party in September. 

During a pretrial detention hearing Tuesday, Garcia's attorney tried to raise questions about whether her client was the shooter.

The attorney said multiple shots were fired and multiple people had guns at the party.

However, the judge ultimately decided that Garcia is a threat to the public. 

While Markey's family was relieved with the judge's decision, they want gun violence in Albuquerque to stop. 

"No other family should ever have to go through this. And so, I just pray, if anything comes from this, when I say we want justice for Seany - one of the things I really mean by that is justice for the city," said Tara Rossa, Sean Markey's aunt. "We need better. We need to do better. It needs to stop. It needs to stop. I have kids. We all have children, and it needs to stop." 

Garcia's family was also present in the courtroom. They declined to comment about the case.

Garcia has also been implicated in the death of Cayla Campos. She was killed at an Albuquerque park while playing Pokemon Go. Charges have not been filed in that case yet. 


