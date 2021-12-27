Teen arrested for February murder, search continues for second suspect

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 27, 2021 10:10 PM
Created: December 27, 2021 06:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A suspect in the February murder of Elias Otero is now behind bars.
An arrest warrant was issued last week for Adrian Avila and Anna Dukes -- police continue to search for Dukes. But they say Avila turned himself in on Monday.
Otero's mother has been calling for justice since the murder.
Investigators say Dukes used social media to convince Otero's brother to meet her back in February. They demanded money, jewelry and a gun.
To comply -- he drove them to his brother Elias's southwest Albuquerque home, and they shot and killed Elias outside.
