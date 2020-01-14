Teen brothers die in head-on collision on their way to school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says two teens were killed in a crash early Tuesday morning on State Road 41, just north of Moriarty.

Authorities say a sedan driven by a 16-year-old was headed south on State Road 41. His 14-year-old brother was a passenger. It appears the sedan crashed head-on into a pickup truck that was driven by a 59-year-old, who is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.