Teen brothers die in head-on collision on their way to school

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 14, 2020 12:59 PM
Created: January 14, 2020 11:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says two teens were killed in a crash early Tuesday morning on State Road 41, just north of Moriarty.

Authorities say a sedan driven by a 16-year-old was headed south on State Road 41. His 14-year-old brother was a passenger. It appears the sedan crashed head-on into a pickup truck that was driven by a 59-year-old, who is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

State Road 41 will remain closed until deputies complete the investigation. Authorities say the public should seek alternate routes. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


