Teen charged in connection to the deaths of two teens last year | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
October 07, 2019 06:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old boy in the brutal murder of two other teen boys last year.

Julio Fabian Almentero is the first suspect to face murder charges. There are believed to be five other possible suspects involved.

Ahmed Lateef, 14, and Collin Romero, 15, were seen being tortured in a video posted to social media.

Police said the two were taken to the West Mesa where they were killed.

Their bodies were found buried in Sandoval County.

