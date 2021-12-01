Teen charged in deadly DWI crash will be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 19-year-old Casino Salazar is accused of speeding and driving drunk, killing an Albuquerque father and husband. A judge decided Wednesday that Salazar will stay behind bars until trial.

Police said Salazar was driving nearly 100 mph on Montgomery near Morris while drunk when he ran a red light and crashed into another car. That crash happened just four days after Salazar was arrested for a separate, DWI-related crash in Roswell.