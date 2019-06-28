Teen charged with murder for South Valley triple shooting | KOB 4
Teen charged with murder for South Valley triple shooting

Christina Rodriguez
June 28, 2019 08:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Angel Grado, 17, has been arrested for a triple shooting in Albuquerque's South Valley that left one person dead. 

Investigators said Grado and several other teens were partying at an abandoned house near Rio Bravo and 2nd Street late Wednesday night. 

Witnesses said Grado and another teen had guns and got into an argument with Isaiah Villanueva, 20, before the shooting. Police found Villanueva dead at the scene. 

Adelina Aragon, 18, and Samuel Garcia, 20, are still in the hospital with gunshot wounds. They are in stable condition. 

Prosecutors want Grado held until his trial. 

Updated: June 28, 2019 08:07 PM
Created: June 28, 2019 02:49 PM

