Teen girls survive horrific hit-and-run crash

Amaya, the passenger, was pinned up against a pole.

Emergency crews had to use the jaws of life as people lined the streets offering to help.

"There was a gentleman that, even though the car was steaming and could possibly catch fire, he stayed there the whole 45 minutes and held my daughter's hand," Pacheco-Ortiz said. "She didn't care if she was black, white, purple, green and I'm so grateful for that."

Georgia's dad said she just got the car for her 16th birthday.

"Her birthday was on Wednesday, and she just got the car," Wally Salata said. "Amaya and Georgia are really close friends. Even here at the hospital they've been asking about each other but they haven't been able to talk or see each other."

Both girls were seriously injured in the crash.

"Amaya had a broken femur-- in surgery for four hours," Salata said. "Georgie has 15 staples, six incisions insider her right side, and 12 to close that off, four broken bones in her neck, and four in her upper back. She's in a neck brace right now."

As they recover, their parents want to know who drove the black car that hit them.

"She was being very safe, she was going the speed limit, she didn't do anything wrong she said," Pacheco-Ortiz said. "That car came out of nowhere, they ran a red light."

Police say two people got out of the car and ran.

"They didn't even stop to ask them if they were OK," Pacheco-Ortiz said.

APD has not released any information about the people who ran from the car.

