Teen involved in South Valley deadly shooting will be held until trial

Malek faces aggravated battery with a deadly weapon which could carry up to three years in prison in juvenile court.

Three people were shot during that party, and one of them died.

The family of one of the men who survived the shooting, Samuel Garcia, showed up to advocate for Malek to be held.

"He's not just a name on a piece of paper. We're his family and we're here for him,” said Eric Mendoza, Garcia’s step-father.

Mendoza and his family and friends were wearing #BooBooStrong t-shirts, a nickname for Garcia.

"Everybody calls him Booboo. The whole family has nicknames…” Mendoza said.

His family said Garcia had plans to join the military like his friend Isaiah Villanueva, who was killed during the shooting.

The other accused shooter is 17-year-old Angel Grado. He is facing murder charges in district court. His pretrial detention hearing has yet to be scheduled.

To help with Garcia's medical costs, click here.