Teen involved in Steve Gerecke murder violates probation
Ryan Laughlin
April 12, 2019 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the teenagers connected to a 2015 murder in northeast Albuquerque is back behind bars after law enforcement claims he violated the terms of his probation.
Enrique Palomino was one of six teenagers connected to the killing of Steve Gerecke, a beloved bartender and husband who was murdered in his own driveway.
Palomino was released on probation back in November of 2018, but on Friday he was put behind bars again.
"You can't hide," said Kyle Hartsock, the special agent in charge of the Crime Strategies Unit inside the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office. "We're out there watching you and when we catch you, action is going to be taken."
Hartsock's CSU team uses technology and crime analysts to try and make stronger cases against the most violent repeat offenders.
He said when a picture surfaced of Palomino holding a gun, they took action because it was a clear probation violation.
Hartsock said one example of CSU's capability is using forensics on social media posts to make a stronger argument against offenders in court.
"In court this all matters, because it comes to what is the credibility of the evidence," Hartsock said.
Palomino will remain locked up at least until his probation violation hearing on April 29.
