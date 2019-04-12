Teen involved in Steve Gerecke murder violates probation

"You can't hide," said Kyle Hartsock, the special agent in charge of the Crime Strategies Unit inside the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office. "We're out there watching you and when we catch you, action is going to be taken."

Hartsock's CSU team uses technology and crime analysts to try and make stronger cases against the most violent repeat offenders.

He said when a picture surfaced of Palomino holding a gun, they took action because it was a clear probation violation.

Hartsock said one example of CSU's capability is using forensics on social media posts to make a stronger argument against offenders in court.

"In court this all matters, because it comes to what is the credibility of the evidence," Hartsock said.

Palomino will remain locked up at least until his probation violation hearing on April 29.