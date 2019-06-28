Teen nights create safe space for teens all summer

"We didn't get as many teenagers as we would have liked so this year we formed focus groups," Kirksey said.

This year, Kirksey said the city handed out 3,000 bus passes to help get kids to the events. They also are taking kids to teen night from local recreation centers and they're spreading the word through social media.

Kirksey said they have young minds bringing new ideas to the table, too.

"Basically me being here allows them to have more access to an adult, yet also someone they can relate to," said Tiffany Delgado, an 18-year-old intern with the city.

The goal is to reach kids who may not know they have options.

There are tons of events going on throughout the summer. For more information, click here.