Teen nights create safe space for teens all summer
Brittany Costello
June 28, 2019 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Friday nights are teen nights in Albuquerque. The city's Youth Connect program started last year, but officials said it's expanding – getting teens from all areas of the city involved.
"You want to make sure that the teenagers are in a place where they are safe and can be themselves, where they can meet new people and experience new things, where they can keep their mind off of the bad stuff," said Ziarra Kirksey, a community recreation supervisor for the city of Albuquerque.
The city's Youth Connect program is an effort to find fun, free, safe spaces for kids 12 to 19.
"We didn't get as many teenagers as we would have liked so this year we formed focus groups," Kirksey said.
This year, Kirksey said the city handed out 3,000 bus passes to help get kids to the events. They also are taking kids to teen night from local recreation centers and they're spreading the word through social media.
Kirksey said they have young minds bringing new ideas to the table, too.
"Basically me being here allows them to have more access to an adult, yet also someone they can relate to," said Tiffany Delgado, an 18-year-old intern with the city.
The goal is to reach kids who may not know they have options.
