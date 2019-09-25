Teen sentenced for killing 18-year-old in drive-by shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque teenager who shot and killed a young woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday.
Carlos Alires, 18, was sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.
Alires was 15 years old at the time he killed 18-year-old Aliyah Garcia. Police said she was sitting in a car, talking on her phone when she was shot.
Alires' defense team wanted their client to be released by his 21st birthday. However, the judge said that wasn't enough time for murdering an innocent teenager.
