Teen sentenced in murder of 15-year-old boy
Kassi Nelson
September 30, 2019 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The 17-year-old involved in the murder of a 15-year-old was sentenced Monday—but the mother of the slain boy said the punishment does not fit the crime.
Evyn Scott, 15, was beaten up then shot three times before his body was dumped on the side of the road in the East Mountains back in March
“He had fight wounds all over his hands. That means he fought for his life and his mouth and an exit wound I mean for crying out loud after torturing him on the way up there he was shot three times,” said Evyn’s mother Cassandra Scott.
Three suspects were identified in the murder including 17-year-old Alex Wilson.
Wilson pleaded no contest to a second degree kidnapping charge and will spent the next three years in juvenile detention.
Scott, alongside her mother Penny, were in court for Wilson’s sentencing and so far, they are disappointed.
“He's only going to be doing three years. He's not even going to be transferred to an adult facility once he turns 18. He's going to be in YDDC until he's 21. I think that's a joke,” said Evyn’s mother Cassandra Scott.
Scott has started a petition to get tougher sentencing for anyone involved in the murder of a child no matter how old the offender is.
Credits
Created: September 30, 2019 05:22 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved