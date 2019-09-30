Teen sentenced in murder of 15-year-old boy

Three suspects were identified in the murder including 17-year-old Alex Wilson.

Wilson pleaded no contest to a second degree kidnapping charge and will spent the next three years in juvenile detention.

Scott, alongside her mother Penny, were in court for Wilson’s sentencing and so far, they are disappointed.

“He's only going to be doing three years. He's not even going to be transferred to an adult facility once he turns 18. He's going to be in YDDC until he's 21. I think that's a joke,” said Evyn’s mother Cassandra Scott.

Scott has started a petition to get tougher sentencing for anyone involved in the murder of a child no matter how old the offender is.