Teen suspect wanted for 2 Albuquerque murders arrested in Denver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 16-year-old wanted for two murders in Albuquerque has been arrested in Denver.

Josef Toney was charged earlier this year for the murders of Aerial Mallam, 21, and Jessica Casaus Lucero, 31. Both were shot and killed at a Northeast Heights apartment complex. Police said Toney also shot a man, identified as Stephen Mitchell, three times as Toney fled the apartment. Mitchell survived.