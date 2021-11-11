Teen suspect wanted for 2 Albuquerque murders arrested in Denver

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 16-year-old wanted for two murders in Albuquerque has been arrested in Denver.
Josef Toney was charged earlier this year for the murders of Aerial Mallam, 21, and Jessica Casaus Lucero, 31. Both were shot and killed at a Northeast Heights apartment complex. Police said Toney also shot a man, identified as Stephen Mitchell, three times as Toney fled the apartment. Mitchell survived.
Toney was also shot when he traded gunfire with a fourth individual – someone he had tried to take a vehicle from. Police said Toney then fled the scene on foot.
According to APD, Toney is facing two counts of murder, armed robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, child abuse and tampering with evidence. In Denver, Toney is also facing new charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.
