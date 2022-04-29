Teen traveling through Albuquerque has car broken into, everything stolen

It's a feeling that's all too common in Albuquerque – travelers are targeted and robbed of all their possessions.



Sofia is originally from New Mexico but has been living in Utah. She downsized in preparation for a summer of white water raft guiding in Tennessee, and she thought she'd done enough to protect her car.



"So we parked my car in the gates because of a concern that someone would try to touch my car seeing that it has all this stuff in it," she said.



Her car was parked at The Villa Apartments on Cardenas Drive, and that’s where security footage shows a man rifling through her car; stealing thousands of dollars of gear.

He took all her possessions, which is everything she has to her name right now.