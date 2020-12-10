Teenager accused of Los Altos Skate Park murder arrested in Utah | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Teenager accused of Los Altos Skate Park murder arrested in Utah

Teenager accused of Los Altos Skate Park murder arrested in Utah

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 10, 2020 08:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 17-year-old, accused of murder, was arrested in Utah.

Police believe Cesar Chavez hit and killed Davon Frydrych with his car on Aug. 2.

Witnesses told officers that Chavez had been drinking, and had also threatened people with a knife before getting into his car. 

Frydrych reportedly tried to break up a fight between Chavez and someone else. A witness said Frydrych walked Chavez to his car, and the two shook hands.

The witness said Chavez then attempted to hit Frydrych with his car, but missed. He then reportedly turned around and ran Frydrych over. 

APD is working to have Chavez extradited to Albuquerque. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham talks success of 2-week reset, vaccination distribution
Gov. Lujan Grisham talks success of 2-week reset, vaccination distribution
ABQ BioPark to reopen Botanic Garden with new nighttime hours
ABQ BioPark to reopen Botanic Garden with new nighttime hours
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 1,791 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 1,791 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico temporarily limits non-essential surgeries
New Mexico temporarily limits non-essential surgeries
APD: 1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque
APD: 1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque