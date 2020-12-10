Teenager accused of Los Altos Skate Park murder arrested in Utah

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 10, 2020 08:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 17-year-old, accused of murder, was arrested in Utah.
Police believe Cesar Chavez hit and killed Davon Frydrych with his car on Aug. 2.
Witnesses told officers that Chavez had been drinking, and had also threatened people with a knife before getting into his car.
Frydrych reportedly tried to break up a fight between Chavez and someone else. A witness said Frydrych walked Chavez to his car, and the two shook hands.
The witness said Chavez then attempted to hit Frydrych with his car, but missed. He then reportedly turned around and ran Frydrych over.
APD is working to have Chavez extradited to Albuquerque.
