Teenage murder suspect wanted in Bernalillo Co.

July 07, 2019 05:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office wants to locate 17-year-old Timothy Malek.

Police say he was involved in a triple shooting in the South Valley in June. 

One person died and the two others were injured. 

Malek is facing several charges including murder.

Angel Grado has also been charged in connection to the shooting. 

Updated: July 07, 2019 05:35 PM
Created: July 07, 2019 05:33 PM

