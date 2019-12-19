Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A teenager was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and numerous other charges.
Prosecutors said Armijo and Jeremiah de la Pena, who were both 15 years old at the time, of the killing.
Investigators said Armijo shot 25-year-old Larry Desantiago after a deal involving a marijuana grinder went south at Tower Park in 2018.
The teens reportedly told police Desantiago chased after them before Armijo opened fire.
Prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence available under the law for a youthful offender, which would have been until Armijo turned 21. However, Judge Cristina Jaramillo sentenced Armijo to 30 days in YDDC.
Jeremiah de la Pena entered a plea earlier this year. He is expected to be sentenced in January. He was not facing a murder charge.
