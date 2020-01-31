Teenager who was on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list facing new charges

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Adrien Nieto has been in trouble for years but new charges could keep him behind bars.
The 18-year-old was recently placed on the Metro 15 list and arrested with a handgun near an elementary school.
"When he was arrested, they were working a case for a home invasion,” said APD chief Mike Geier.
A woman told police she saw Nieto’s photo and recognized him as the person who broke into her house and pointed a gun at her.
Nieto is charged with four different felonies including aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and child abuse.
Prosecutors with the district attorney’s office have filed a motion asking a judge to hold him without bond pending trial.
He should be in court next week.
