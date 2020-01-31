Teenager who was on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list facing new charges | KOB 4
Teenager who was on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list facing new charges

Patrick Hayes
Created: January 31, 2020 07:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Adrien Nieto has been in trouble for years but new charges could keep him behind bars.

The 18-year-old was recently placed on the Metro 15 list and arrested with a handgun near an elementary school.

"When he was arrested, they were working a case for a home invasion,” said APD chief Mike Geier.

A woman told police she saw Nieto’s photo and recognized him as the person who broke into her house and pointed a gun at her.

Nieto is charged with four different felonies including aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and child abuse.

Prosecutors with the district attorney’s office have filed a motion asking a judge to hold him without bond pending trial.

He should be in court next week.


