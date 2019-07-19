Video: Teens smash garage door in SW Albuquerque neighborhood

"My parents are old, retired, their safety is the most important," Gurule said. "It makes me not want to leave my parents by themselves ever."

They are in disbelief that a group of teens would destroy their property without reason.

"His buddies lined up and the end of the driveway, literally stretching and getting ready to ram the garage door and they all did it at the same time," Gurule said.

Just around the corner, three other homes had the same damage – destroyed garage doors. A garage door company estimates at least $1,000 in damage.

It appears the teenagers knew exactly what they were doing because the video shows someone pick up a phone afterward.

"They recorded themselves doing it, it's obvious on the footage," she said. "If this is a thing, some sort of trend, find something better to do with your time, this was a huge expense that we weren't prepared for."