Teens steal cough syrup from four stores in one day

“They’re basically jumping the counter and grabbing cough syrup and running out of the store,” said Simon Drobik with APD.

Cheryl Marlow happened to be at one of the stores.

“Before I went to the pharmacy I heard a commotion,” said Marlow. “I heard screaming and yelling and it sounded like a fight had literally broken out.”

She was at the Walgreens at Paseo and Ventura. When she heard the commotion, she saw a couple of teens and ducked down.

“They ran out the door,” she said. “I immediately called 911. I was on the phone with them, which was fascinating, they said ‘are you safe?’ and I said ‘I have no idea if I’m safe. I’m the only person I see.’”

“It is a concern for the police department that it could escalate and someone could get hurt in the process,” said Drobik.

APD wants helps to identify the teens. They were caught leaving one of those burglaries in a black car.

“They looked relatively clean cut, relatively well dressed. They didn’t look like someone going around robbing this pharmacy,” said Marlow.

If you know who those people are you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.

APD said that so far, no weapons have been used in an effort to take the medicine and no one has been hurt.