Temperatures across the state to break into triple digits

Neither are letting the heat stop them from having a good time.

"I'll be here probably all day just enjoying the sun," said Garcia.

Temperatures will hover around 100 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the week in Albuquerque and across the state.

In Albuquerque, the splash pad at Civic plaza was another hot spot.

"Yeah it's just been really hot so it's nice to cool off sometimes," said Reed Garrett.

Water and shade are common themes to staying cool this week.

"Staying in the shady parts, you know, having plenty of water to drink and everything will be alright," Garcia added.

MORE