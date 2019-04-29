Tempers flare as fire damages homes in Valencia County

A crowd of about 40 people gathered near the fire.

Bosque Farms Police Chief Paul Linson said some people became agitated when officers asked them to move away from the fire.

“I think it was just one of those incidents that raises a lot of emotions in people,” Chief Linson said.

Police had to call for backup to secure the scene.

“There were several parties arguing amongst each other and there were several racial slurs exchanged between parties,” Linson said. “Without getting too deep in the weeds on it, there were some pretty nasty comments exchanged between them.”

Despite the damage, no one was hurt.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.