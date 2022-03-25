Temporary 'Beyond Van Gogh' closure creates issues for visitors

Morris said she tried explaining that she's not from Albuquerque. Her family was only visiting from Illinois.

"They were just like, 'sorry, too bad,'" Morris said.

Next, she sent an email to the venue.

"I just keep getting kind of the same generic response, 'sorry, we're not reimbursing tickets affected by the closure,'" Morris said.

Morris wasn't alone. Other customers voiced their frustration on Reddit, saying they couldn't get their money back either. Tickets are booked out through the rest of APS spring break. They also wrote about trouble getting in touch with the "Beyond Van Gogh" representatives.

When KOB 4 called the number from the event website, it went to voicemail.

"All of our agents are busy helping other customers. At the tone, please record your message."

This has been a frustrating process, especially for customers like Morris who spent $150 on tickets for her whole family.

"You weren't up to fire code. You didn't provide a service," she said. "You can't just keep someone's money for that."

Officials said the exhibit reopened at 5 p.m. Wednesday and remained open ever since.

In a statement from "Beyond Van Gogh," officials said:

“Due to the unique circumstances, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has adjusted its policy to honor tickets for another date or provide guests with refunds if they were affected by the brief closure on March 22 and March 23. If customers would like a refund, they should contact hello@vangoghalbuquerque.com.”