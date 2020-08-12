Temporary fencing goes up at problematic Albuquerque park

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 12, 2020 06:27 PM
Created: August 12, 2020 06:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The city is making changes at Coronado Park following two killing in 2020.
A spokesperson for Albuquerque Parks and Recreation says temporary fencing went up after people cut holes in the fence and caused a safety hazard with traffic.
However, Ralph Dipalma, a volunteer minister who spends many nights at Coronado Park says it's a change they have been asking for to deter overnight camping at the park.
On Wednesday, KOB 4 crews saw Albuquerque Police Department remove their mobile camera unit. However, no one answered KOB 4's questions about why the camera unit was being removed.
One brewery nearby said the changes have not made a meaningful impact.
"I feel like they've kinda just pushed everybody into the middle of the city and then are like, 'alright, good luck. That's your problem now,'" said Lindsey Baker, a brewer at Rio Bravo Brewery.
Baker said picking up needles, chasing people off their property and safety concerns have become normal for them.
Mayor Tim Keller has previously said they can't kick people out of the park because of their constitutional rights. He claims the problems at the park will be improved when the voter-approved Gateway Center is built.
The Gateway Center currently does not have an approved location to be built and it's unclear when it will be up and operating.
