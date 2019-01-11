Tempur-Pedic manufacturing facility hosting 'Dreamy Job Fair' for expansion
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - They're the beds that dreams are made of. Now, you too can help people have sweet dreams while getting the most restful sleep, by becoming a bed maker for Tempur-Pedic.
“We are looking for close to 60 people. We are expanding and we need to ramp up the operation,” Cesar Rodriguez, Director of Plant Operations at Tempur-Pedic said.
Team members will play a vital role in increasing the number of beds made, and foam shipped to their sister plant, Sealy, another producer of beds.
Like playing video games? Rodriguez says by becoming a fabrication technician, you'll use technology to mix the secret formula creating their magic mattresses.
“Our equipment is very automated…state-of-the-art. So there's a lot of interaction with the equipment and screens,” Rodriguez said.
Enjoy working with your hands? Join the assembly line.
“Our entry-level pay is $15, so it’s really good. It’s really competitive in the market right now,” Rodriguez said.
Medical, dental, pet insurance…just some of the benefits of working for Tempur-Pedic.
“Vacations also good. Two weeks, plus seven days of sick time, plus 12 holidays. So, it’s real nice. We have a real good benefits program,” Rodriguez said.
And employees can also win a bed, or purchase up to two a year, at 75-percent off.
That dreamy job fair is Saturday, Jan. 12, and Monday, Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Department of Workforce Connections on Mountain Road in Albuquerque.
Job seekers do not need any real experience. Just a good attitude. And if you can't make it out, you can apply online at www.tempurpedic.com.
