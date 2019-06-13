Tenants continue to face maintenance issues at Cloudview Terrace Apartments
Ryan Laughlin
June 13, 2019 08:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are new concerns about the Cloudview Terrace Apartments near Tramway and I-40.
The apartments had massive water damage earlier this year after pipes froze and burst – even causing a ceiling to collapse. People were evacuated and put into the building next door.
"This place has turned over so many times, it's like flipping a coin," said Claude Ewing, who has lived at the complex for over a decade. He said that management companies have come and gone.
"They all try to get away from spending a buck," he said.
KOB 4 went to see if things were changing under the newest property managers, T&C Management.
"As a tenant, I felt I had an obligation to at least hear the concerns of the other tenants," said John Fabozzi. He said he's a former contractor that used to live at the complex and work for T&C Management.
"Some of the stuff I brought up to my bosses, were basically poo-pooed the ideas," Fabozzi said.
He was fired by T&C Management.
"I believe he's putting all his resources, time, money and material into this building and neglecting the building next door," he said.
For example, the front door is busted. There have been complaints about the mailboxes getting broken into. A resident just passing by even showed KOB 4 how easy it was to pop the mailboxes open.
T&C Management said improvements are being made – including a $350,000 new roof for the building, thousands for plumbing and they are continuing to work on addressing tenant's concerns.
