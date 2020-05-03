Tenants pay it forward after Albuquerque landlord offers rent discount

Kai Porter
Created: May 03, 2020 10:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sabrina Winder and her husband Steve own six properties across Albuquerque.
"When we saw everything start to unfold last month, obviously we were very concerned. We were concerned for our tenants and concerned how it would affect us. We knew that if people lost their jobs, they would have a hard time paying their rent and we depend on that rent to be able to pay the mortgage and the utilities and all the bills,” Sabrina said.
So they decided to see what they could do to help and began offering all their tenants a $50 discount on rent for three months.
"The response we got from our tenants was really cool. We had a couple of tenants who said that it really helped them—tenants who still were employed but they weren't getting paid as much and they had other expenses come up. They were affected by it and they really appreciated even just the $50 that we gave them off,” Sabrina said.
The couple said they were surprised when two of their tenants, who are financially secure, refused the discount. They wanted to give it to other tenants who were struggling financially.
"And sure enough we had a tenant come to us that said 'I'm unemployed. I got laid off because of COVID-19 and I don't have a job anymore.' And we were able to say to her 'Guess what? Not only are we going to give you the $50 off that we had planned to give you, but we have two other tenants who stepped up and offered to give a discount as well, so here are two more discounts that we're going to apply to your rent for the next few months just to help you stay on your feet during this time. She was so grateful. She started crying. She was so overwhelmed,” Sabrina said.
Sabrina and her husband hope the kind gesture catches on and that other landlords will find ways to help out their tenants if they’re able to.
"And I was so grateful that not only were we able to help out a little bit but we had other tenants who wanted to be a part of the solution and these tenants stepped up and passed on their discounts to someone who needed it which enabled us to be able to help the tenant who needed it the most,” she said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company