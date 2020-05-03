Tenants pay it forward after Albuquerque landlord offers rent discount

The couple said they were surprised when two of their tenants, who are financially secure, refused the discount. They wanted to give it to other tenants who were struggling financially.

"And sure enough we had a tenant come to us that said 'I'm unemployed. I got laid off because of COVID-19 and I don't have a job anymore.' And we were able to say to her 'Guess what? Not only are we going to give you the $50 off that we had planned to give you, but we have two other tenants who stepped up and offered to give a discount as well, so here are two more discounts that we're going to apply to your rent for the next few months just to help you stay on your feet during this time. She was so grateful. She started crying. She was so overwhelmed,” Sabrina said.

Sabrina and her husband hope the kind gesture catches on and that other landlords will find ways to help out their tenants if they’re able to.

"And I was so grateful that not only were we able to help out a little bit but we had other tenants who wanted to be a part of the solution and these tenants stepped up and passed on their discounts to someone who needed it which enabled us to be able to help the tenant who needed it the most,” she said.





