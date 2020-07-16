Tent business booming as restaurants attempt to accommodate outdoor dining | KOB 4
Tent business booming as restaurants attempt to accommodate outdoor dining

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 16, 2020 05:12 PM
Created: July 16, 2020 02:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Business is booming for a company that provides temporary tents.

Bobby Aragon, general manager of Amazing Jumps, Tents & Events, said his team has been busy erecting tents at restaurants, which cannot provide indoor dining due to the public health order.

"I want all these restaurants to survive," Aragon said.

The company also provides inflatable bounce-houses, and typically catered to large gatherings. 

However, due to the spread of COVID-19, the tent businesses has boomed.

"We're getting calls and it's not just Albuquerque," Aragon said. "We're getting calls from Farmington, from Ruidoso, from Roswell, Silver City."

In Albuquerque, more than 40 restaurants are working to manage a temporary outdoor patio. The New Mexico Restaurant Association says it's not enough for the 1,900 restaurants in the greater Albuquerque area, but Mayor Tim Keller said he's planning to announce more help for eateries in the coming days.

Aragon says he's happy his business can keep restaurants open.

"It feels good to be able to help them out, but most importantly to be able to help out all the employees that need to feed their family," Aragon said. "The wait staff, the cooks. A lot of stuff goes into a restaurant that a lot of people take for granted. But, there's a lot of moving parts and it feels good to help everybody out."
 


