Operations resume at Sunport after APD clears threat

Justine Lopez
Updated: November 11, 2019 10:25 PM
Created: November 11, 2019 05:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Hundreds of people at the Albuquerque International Sunport were held inside or on a plane because of a suspicious package that was found in a bag check room.
Sunport officials announced via social media that the Sunport would close until APD's bomb squad cleared the potential threat.
After a thorough investigation, operations resumed back to normal after an hour and a half.
UPDATE: @ABQPOLICE has cleared the situation. Airport operations are returning to normal.— ABQ Sunport (@ABQSunport) November 12, 2019
