Operations resume at Sunport after APD clears threat | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Operations resume at Sunport after APD clears threat

Justine Lopez
Updated: November 11, 2019 10:25 PM
Created: November 11, 2019 05:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Hundreds of people at the Albuquerque International Sunport were held inside or on a plane because of a suspicious package that was found in a bag check room.

Sunport officials announced via social media that the Sunport would close until APD's bomb squad cleared the potential threat.

Advertisement

After a thorough investigation, operations resumed back to normal after an hour and a half.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

1 killed, 2 injured in pedestrian crash near Central and 98th
1 killed, 2 injured in pedestrian crash near Central and 98th
Operations resume at Sunport after APD clears threat
Operations resume at Sunport after APD clears threat
Community raises funds to help homeless Roswell man pay medical bills
Community raises funds to help homeless Roswell man pay medical bills
Pigeon problem forces family to move
Pigeon problem forces family to move
People frustrated with gridlock caused by 550 construction project
People frustrated with gridlock caused by 550 construction project
Advertisement


Operations resume at Sunport after APD clears threat
Operations resume at Sunport after APD clears threat
Cat saved in a high wire act
Cat saved in a high wire act
NM United leaders discuss possibility of new soccer arena
NM United leaders discuss possibility of new soccer arena
Neighborhood task force asks NMDOT for help
Neighborhood task force asks NMDOT for help
Pigeon problem forces family to move
Pigeon problem forces family to move