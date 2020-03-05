Test results come back negative, confirming zero cases of coronavirus in New Mexico

"We are working diligently to prevent having cases here, but we also want to be realistic that when you have an infectious disease of this nature, this virus, and it's in neighboring states, the likelihood is that all states in the country will be affected in some way," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

NMDOH said they have monitored 30 people over the course of a few months. Officials told KOB 4 those people “self-quarantined for the designated time.” It’s unclear how many are still being monitored.