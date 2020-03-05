Test results come back negative, confirming zero cases of coronavirus in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that two people in New Mexico have been tested for coronavirus.
The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has now confirmed that both tests came back negative. There are no cases of coronavirus in New Mexico at this time.
"We are working diligently to prevent having cases here, but we also want to be realistic that when you have an infectious disease of this nature, this virus, and it's in neighboring states, the likelihood is that all states in the country will be affected in some way," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.
NMDOH said they have monitored 30 people over the course of a few months. Officials told KOB 4 those people “self-quarantined for the designated time.” It’s unclear how many are still being monitored.
The governor said she doesn't want people to panic. Instead of panicking, the governor said people should take precautions to stay healthy.
"Wash your hands, which is the most effective way to prevent the spread of this virus and any other infectious disease," the governor said. "If you are sick, stay home. That is really critical that folks do that."
