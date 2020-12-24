Texas company opts to settle case over New Mexico fuel spill | KOB 4

Texas company opts to settle case over New Mexico fuel spill

The Associated Press
Created: December 24, 2020 06:31 AM

CIMARRON, N.M. (AP) — The state Office of Natural Resources Trustee has reached a proposed settlement with a Texas-based company over a fuel spill along a northern New Mexico river.

A tanker truck carrying more than 1,000 gallons of fuel overturned in icy conditions in 2016 and spilled its liquid cargo into the Cimarron River near a wildlife management area.

State officials said fish and invertebrates were killed and surrounding soil and sediment was contaminated.

A portion of the river had to be closed to public access for several months.

Under the settlement, Fronk Oil Co. will pay $150,000 toward restoration projects.


