Texas company opts to settle case over New Mexico fuel spill

The Associated Press
Created: December 24, 2020 06:31 AM
CIMARRON, N.M. (AP) — The state Office of Natural Resources Trustee has reached a proposed settlement with a Texas-based company over a fuel spill along a northern New Mexico river.
A tanker truck carrying more than 1,000 gallons of fuel overturned in icy conditions in 2016 and spilled its liquid cargo into the Cimarron River near a wildlife management area.
State officials said fish and invertebrates were killed and surrounding soil and sediment was contaminated.
A portion of the river had to be closed to public access for several months.
Under the settlement, Fronk Oil Co. will pay $150,000 toward restoration projects.
