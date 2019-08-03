Texas governor: 20 dead in El Paso shopping-complex shooting

Associated Press, Patrick Hayes

August 03, 2019 07:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting Saturday in a busy shopping area in the Texas border town of El Paso, the state's governor said.



Among the possibilities being investigated is whether it was a hate crime, the police chief said. Two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity identified the suspect taken into custody as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of the Dallas area.



Police said another 26 people were injured, most of them being treated at area hospitals. Most of the victims were believed to have been shot at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall, they said, adding that the store was packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school shopping season.



"The scene was a horrific one," said El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who added that many of the injured had life-threatening injuries. He said police also had found a manifesto that may have been written by Crusius and posted online - one reason it was being investigated as a hate crime.



Police said by midafternoon that a suspect was in custody and the public was no longer in danger. Gomez said the suspect, who used a rifle, was arrested without incident. Police believe he was the "sole shooter" but are continuing to investigate reports that others were involved.



New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said her heart breaks for those in El Paso.