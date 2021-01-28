Texas-style BBQ food truck to open restaurant in Old Town

"Very nerve wracking to try to start this during the time,” he said.

"If it doesn't work, who needs a life's saving right?! I believe in the product. I think it's great. There's no other product like it. A true Texas-style central barbecue. There's nothing like it in Albuquerque,” he added.

Along with his smoker, Torres revamped the Old Town blank space into a full restaurant with a brand-new kitchen.

"For me, it's more than I've ever had and all I'll ever need,” he said.

Torres hopes to have his grand opening the first week of February. He also wants to remind people that his food isn’t like frying an egg, but requires hours upon hours of patience.

"Long cold hard days, but I love it,” he said.

"I do believe foot traffic will come back, and it will be back to normal,” he added.

Until then, Torres will be offering carry out and delivery services through apps.

"Texas started it, but were gonna end it."

