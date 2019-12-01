Thanksgiving snowstorm kicks off ski season across the state

A snowstorm Friday covered the mountain with 28 inches of powder.

"And we were looking out the window and it was dirt. Within that two week period and it turned into this," Abruzzo said.

Other parts of the state also received their fair share of snow. Nearly 35 inches of snow fell on Taos and Red River received 17 inches.

With the help of the snow making machine, Abruzzo said he hopes the rest of the mountain will open up.

"And we're hopeful we'll be skiing on the upper mountain by the weekend," he said.

For some people, it's not just the snow that keeps them coming back.

Santa Fe skier 'Everyday Ray' said he enjoys the tight knit community. He gave himself that name because he said he has made it up to the mountain nearly every day.

"I love being up here just because of the camaraderie--the friendship. It's a great place to ski, it's a great place to snowboard, but it's a hometown mountain. It's our mountain and we have a lot of fun up here," said 'Everyday Ray'.

For more information on the different ski areas across the state and to view all mountain snow reports, click here.