Thanksgiving travelers face higher gas prices | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Thanksgiving travelers face higher gas prices

Griffin Rushton
Created: November 22, 2021 05:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's going to cost a lot more to get out of town for Thanksgiving. According to GasBuddy, prices at the pump are 63% higher than this time last year.

The average New Mexico driver was paying just under $2 per gallon for Thanksgiving last year. Now, the average price is sitting at $3.37.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said all of this boils down to a supply and demand issue.

"Oil demand is up, but oil production has not followed significantly enough to derail the rise of price," he said.

However, he did share some tips to save money:

  • Keep an eye on prices near the state line, where gas taxes are likely to change
  • Sign up for a gas station loyalty program that will knock off a few cents per gallon
  • Simply slow down when you're driving – setting your cruise 5 to 10 mph slower can boost fuel efficiency by 10 to 20% depending on the car

Despite popular belief, the annual surge in Thanksgiving travelers does not really affect gas prices, because many are also staying home. GasBuddy is also predicting prices will drop in the next two weeks.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Westbound I-40 drivers face 30-mile traffic jam
Westbound I-40 drivers face 30-mile traffic jam
Family mourns DWI crash victim, searches for lost dog
Family mourns DWI crash victim, searches for lost dog
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 3,658 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 3,658 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
NMDOT pauses I-40 construction project ahead of holiday weekend
NMDOT pauses I-40 construction project ahead of holiday weekend
Follow up: New Mexico children reflect on first COVID-19 vaccine
Follow up: New Mexico children reflect on first COVID-19 vaccine