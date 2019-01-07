The Backstory: Victoria Martens murder case endures twists and turns

At that time, Gonzales blamed Kelley for Victoria’s death.

“Jessica Kelly did it,” Gonzales said as he was led away by police.

However, Michelle Martens told detectives a different story.

She claimed that she watched as Gonzales and Kelley gave her daughter meth to relax, then raped her. She also said she witnessed her daughter’s murder.

In January 2017, an autopsy determined Victoria was strangled to death. Investigators also found alcohol in her system, not meth.

In June, Michelle Martens’ story completely fell apart. She took a plea deal and told prosecutors that she had lied in her initial interview with detectives.

On the same day, prosecutors revealed that there was a fourth unknown suspect who they suspect killed Victoria.

Jessica Kelley later claimed the suspect was looking for Gonzales and killed Victoria in an act of gang retaliation.

That suspect has never been located.

In the meantime, Fabian Gonzales’ trial is on hold while the New Mexico Court of Appeals decides whether certain evidence the judge banned from the trial should actually be allowed.

Gonzales is charged with child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence.