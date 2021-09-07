The Band Perry and other vendors get ready for New Mexico State Fair

After the state required COVID vaccines for everyone attending the fair — including vendors and performers – organizers had to make some adjustments.

“We had a few people drop out be we have had people come in and fill that back up in those spaces and we have folks coming down from Colorado from that state fair that is finishing up,” said Mourning.

One vendor, Lester Paris, said getting vaccinated staff was his first adjustment.

“I had a couple of them get vaccinated, I told them you have to be vaccinated if you want to work and they decided they wanted to do that,” said Paris.

Over at Tingley Coliseum, Mourning said he is excited for the performers to take the stage again.

“Great line up, considering the world that we live in, great rodeo you will not want to miss the fair this year I guarantee it,” he said.

The performers agreed, saying they are excited to see the crowds.

“We are all vaccinated and we are all willing to do whatever, we just want to get out and play,” said Kelson Camp, drummer for The Band Perry.

While it might not be the normal state fair you're used to, Mourning said they will still have everything people love about the fair.

“We are going to have plenty of art and plenty of food, don't worry, you are not going to miss out on anything from the state fair this year,” he said.

Gates open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 and remember to bring a vaccine card or a picture of it to get inside the fairgrounds.