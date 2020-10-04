The complicated legacy of Forrest Fenn

Mabe’s piece outlines several allegations against Fenn, which include stealing ancient pottery from the ruins of Pompeii to grave robbing in New Mexico.

"How you serve in the military for a career and then have enough money and enough of a collection to buy into the Santa Fe art market and really make it is, you know, questionable,” Mabe said.

Shannon O’Loughlin, executive director for the Association on American Indian Affairs, said they worked to get culturally significant items back to Native American tribes that had artifacts stolen from them.

“He was digging in the earth and, from what I understand, in places that may have been illegal to do so,” she said.

O’Loughlin said she personally knows activists who tried to get back items that she said Fenn stole from sacred grounds.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that Fenn’s house was one of several Santa Fe collectors’ homes raided by the FBI in 2009, but Fenn was never charged with a crime.

"As with many collectors like him, those items have either went underground, or collected and sold so he wouldn't have any responsibility, or he still has them somewhere and they're just not showcased,” O’Loughlin said.

Fenn hid his treasure a year after the FBI raid. For the next decade, treasure hunters interpreted his clues in different ways. One man even went as far as breaking into Fenn’s home.

Some treasure hunters, like Randall Reed, were convinced that treasure was the search itself.

"I can tell you for a fact, that it wasn't real,” Reed said.

"And he said numerous times throughout interviews that it's about getting people off the couch and into the outdoors,” he added.

During the 10-year search, some treasure hunters lost their lives in the process.

“People died,” Mabe said. “People spent a lot of money on these trips and did dangerous things and dug in places they probably shouldn't have."

Fenn announced his treasure was found in June by “a man from back east.” Fenn eventually released pictures of the treasure as proof, but promised to keep the finder’s identity a secret.

An anonymous homage to Fenn later surfaced online from someone who claimed to be “the finder”, and promised to answer questions about the treasure in the future.

To some, Fenn’s legacy is recalled with fondness, but it also serves as a painful reminder to others over what was taken from them.

"He was obsessed with being remembered, from his own writing,” Mabe said.

KOB 4 reached out to Fenn’s family for comment, but they declined the request.