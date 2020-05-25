The future of the film industry: State film office discusses safety requirements for studios

"As a Hollywood transplant I can attest to sort of the wealth of opportunities that Albuquerque provides for industry professionals,” she said.

Criswell said it’s up to the state film office to come up with safe practices for studios, not the city of Albuquerque. The city is, however, launching a new digital permitting process that is designed to help productions get up and running faster.

"Which is going to be really essential once production comes back online because I think it's going to be really busy,” Criswell said.

Criswell said she’s expecting the industry to bounce back.

"It may trickle. We hope for floodgates. We're hoping that production comes back gangbusters. That is what we were seeing prior to the virus and the shutdown, and we anticipate there will be a high demand for filming in the city of Albuquerque as soon as productions is back online,” Criswell

Criswell said the city will continue to follow the lead of the state. Right now, a 14-day quarantine requirement is still in place for people flying to New Mexico.

The current public health order is set to expire after May.